StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.
TRX Gold Price Performance
TRX opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
