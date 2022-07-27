Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker updated its FY22 guidance to $9.30-$9.50 EPS.

Stryker stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.90. 49,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.38 and its 200-day moving average is $239.90. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stryker from $286.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $430,157,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 17.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,336,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Stryker by 126.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after buying an additional 388,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

