Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.37 on Wednesday, hitting $385.63. 18,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.13. The company has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

