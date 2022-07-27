Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for 1.4% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 757.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 284,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $8,303,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,270,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,179,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,101,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.01. 11,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

