Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. 2,594,052 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24.

