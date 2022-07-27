Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

