Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BROS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 68.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 573.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 2.3 %

Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. 5,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,459. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Dutch Bros to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,906,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,906,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,279. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile



Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

