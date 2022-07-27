Summit Wealth Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $447,081,000 after buying an additional 239,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $378,078,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.88. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

