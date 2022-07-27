Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Cap Reaches $843,860.63

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $843,860.63 and approximately $4,038.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00712343 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000428 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,239,978 coins and its circulating supply is 46,539,978 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

