Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Announces Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19), RTT News reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sun Communities updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.17-$7.27 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SUI opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.90. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

