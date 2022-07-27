Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-$2.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.17-$7.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.25.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.90. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $30,027,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 129,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 95.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,299 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

