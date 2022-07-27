Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $24.02. 253,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,744,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Sunrun Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,928. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,279.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73,195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

