Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 4.6%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 2,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 171,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Super Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. Super Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.