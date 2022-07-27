Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.24. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 42,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 27.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.