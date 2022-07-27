Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Superior Plus Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE SPB opened at C$11.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.87. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.80 and a 12 month high of C$15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.71.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.6999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,588.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,671,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,611,463.19. Insiders have purchased 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530 over the last three months.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cormark raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.02.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

