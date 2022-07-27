Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

TSE:SGY opened at C$9.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.83.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$169.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 2.9629325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,505,889.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark raised Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

