SVB Financial Group (SIVBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on August 15th

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48.
About SVB Financial Group
