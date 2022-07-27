SVB Leerink Comments on Morphic Holding, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Morphic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Kratky anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morphic’s current full-year earnings is ($3.38) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.66) EPS.

MORF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Morphic Price Performance

Shares of MORF stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. Morphic has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $973.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.14). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 559.19%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Morphic by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

