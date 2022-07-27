Swarm 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $764.00 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a total market cap of $562,296.16 and approximately $764.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,793.92 or 1.00009705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003877 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00128203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

SWM is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org.

Swarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

