Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in July

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,131,800 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the June 30th total of 6,182,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.7 days.
Swire Properties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPFF remained flat at $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. Swire Properties has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.
About Swire Properties
