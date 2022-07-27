Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in July

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,131,800 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the June 30th total of 6,182,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.7 days.

Swire Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPFF remained flat at $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. Swire Properties has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

About Swire Properties

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company is involved in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

