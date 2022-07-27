Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,232 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF makes up 13.7% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 17.63% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.
Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $74.10.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (SSPY)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.