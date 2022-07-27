Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,232 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF makes up 13.7% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 17.63% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $74.10.

