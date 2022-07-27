Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.91.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

