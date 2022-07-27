Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lifted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

