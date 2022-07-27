T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.14.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.03. 164,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

