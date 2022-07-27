T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 95,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,812,938 shares.The stock last traded at $138.92 and had previously closed at $133.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.14.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

