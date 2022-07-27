T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $135.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

