TABOO TOKEN Hits Market Cap of $18.06 Million (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One TABOO TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. TABOO TOKEN has a total market cap of $18.06 million and $154,166.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017271 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001918 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000311 BTC.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Profile
TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading
