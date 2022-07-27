Taika Capital LP Buys Shares of 10,100 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.31.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA traded up $4.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.