Taika Capital LP Invests $225,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Taika Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Alcoa stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.80. 51,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

