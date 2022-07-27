Taika Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.