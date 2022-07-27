Taika Capital LP Purchases New Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,000. ArcBest comprises 2.8% of Taika Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Taika Capital LP owned 0.28% of ArcBest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.78. 1,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

