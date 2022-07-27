Taika Capital LP Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.76. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

