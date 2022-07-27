Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

TAIT stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

Taitron Components Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.25%. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.