Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Price Performance
TAIT stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%.
Taitron Components Increases Dividend
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Featured Stories
