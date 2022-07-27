TAL Education Group (TAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.41 million. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,934,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 140,916 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

