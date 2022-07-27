TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.0 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average is $130.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.55.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

