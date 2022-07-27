Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Lowered by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 90,588 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 426.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

