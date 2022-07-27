Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Shares Gap Down to $400.07

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $400.07, but opened at $378.09. Teledyne Technologies shares last traded at $375.18, with a volume of 5,973 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

