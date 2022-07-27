Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.45 to $17.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.03. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.20 to $4.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $505.00.

NYSE TDY traded down $27.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.19. The stock had a trading volume of 37,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,252. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.26. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $23,260,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 314,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,423,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

