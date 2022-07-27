Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. 151,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,436. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

