Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Tractor Supply’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $183.64 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

