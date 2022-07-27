Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Down 6.9 %

Tenable stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $125,323.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,217. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tenable by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.