Terra (LUNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $59.46 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Terra has a market cap of $228.66 million and approximately $59.46 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00007877 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007135 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011012 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
About Terra
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
