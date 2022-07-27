Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,029 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 2.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $74,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $776.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $712.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $850.27. The company has a market cap of $804.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $53,221,004. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $855.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

