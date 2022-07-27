Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.05.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.89.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

