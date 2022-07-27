Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.03% from the stock’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.51. 510,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,801. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after acquiring an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

