The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.58

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:BNKR opened at GBX 104.32 ($1.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.60 ($1.81). The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,360.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.20.

About The Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

