The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €730.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €730.00 ($744.90) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €800.00 ($816.33) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($796.94) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €675.00 ($688.78) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 20th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €625.20 ($637.96) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($265.87). The company’s fifty day moving average is €587.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €625.37.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

