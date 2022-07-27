The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Lovesac Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $438.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.46. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,233,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 61,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Further Reading

