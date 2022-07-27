The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.35 Per Share

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from The Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Monks Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MNKS opened at GBX 997.81 ($12.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 953.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,042.64. The Monks Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 875 ($10.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,482 ($17.86). The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Monks Investment Trust Company Profile

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

