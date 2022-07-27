The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.35 Per Share

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from The Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Monks Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of MNKS stock opened at GBX 997.81 ($12.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 953.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,042.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Monks Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 875 ($10.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,482 ($17.86).

Get The Monks Investment Trust alerts:

About The Monks Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for The Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.